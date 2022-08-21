Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Target Price to C$1.60

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of TWMIF stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
