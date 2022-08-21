Sakura Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Sakura has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $92,817.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sakura has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00765594 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sakura Coin Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sakura Coin Trading
