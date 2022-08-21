Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

