Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Saul Centers stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.05. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 138.01%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Saul Centers by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Recommended Stories

