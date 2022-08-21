Scala (XLA) Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Scala (XLA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $464,245.22 and $143.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

