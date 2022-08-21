Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 242,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 5,359,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,031. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

