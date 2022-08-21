Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.03% of Seagate Technology worth $1,164,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

