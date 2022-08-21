Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

