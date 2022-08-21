Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $974,280.24

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secured MoonRat Token has a total market cap of $974,280.24 and approximately $11,550.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Secured MoonRat Token Profile
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Buying and Selling Secured MoonRat Token
