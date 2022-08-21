Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $483,669.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,019 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,252 shares of company stock worth $5,477,680 over the last three months. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $14,837,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.01 on Friday. Semrush has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

