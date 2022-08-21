Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Bidstack Group Stock Performance
Shares of Bidstack Group stock opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.20. Bidstack Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.15 ($0.07).
About Bidstack Group
