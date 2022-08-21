Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCTAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.37) to €15.70 ($16.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.29) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €18.05 ($18.42) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance

GCTAF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.