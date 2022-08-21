Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) vs. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Head to Head Survey

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Blend Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $362.79 million 1.14 $16.59 million N/A N/A Blend Labs $234.49 million 2.94 -$169.14 million ($3.08) -1.01

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.6% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Blend Labs 0 7 2 0 2.22

Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 49.28%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 4.59% 18.27% 5.86% Blend Labs -228.19% -42.53% -28.14%

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Blend Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate-based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

