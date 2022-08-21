SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $612,750.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,456.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094976 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

