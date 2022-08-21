Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 91,235 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,235 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.27% of Masco worth $32,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,339.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,259,000 after buying an additional 1,610,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MAS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.