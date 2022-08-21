Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.9 %

Ryder System stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

