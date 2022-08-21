Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.23% of Molina Healthcare worth $44,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $331.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

