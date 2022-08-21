Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,160 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

