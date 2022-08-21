Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $21.66 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.