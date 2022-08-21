Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $26.29 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nucor were worth $26,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 88,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Nucor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.