Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $31.14 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,741 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

CI stock opened at $292.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average of $255.59.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

