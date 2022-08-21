Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $39.17 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $238.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

