Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $41.97 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,975 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $41,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

Paychex stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

