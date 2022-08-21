Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 96,406 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,471 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,406 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,577,000 after buying an additional 207,513 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.