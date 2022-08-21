Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,899 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $35,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 397,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $433.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

