Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 31,318 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,318 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.86 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

