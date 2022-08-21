Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 239,885 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.57% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $36,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SKX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SKX opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

