Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.45.

SWKS stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

