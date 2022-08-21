Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CREG opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

