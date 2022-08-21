Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ CREG opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $9.17.
