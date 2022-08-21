Snowball Market Capitalization Hits $175,314.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $175,314.00 and approximately $445.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00767558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,731,901 coins and its circulating supply is 5,141,596 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Buying and Selling Snowball

