Soda Coin Achieves Market Cap of $14.89 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $1.34 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

