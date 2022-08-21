Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,485,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

