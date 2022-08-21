Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. 15,350,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.