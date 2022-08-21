Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 3,910,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

