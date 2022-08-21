Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Equinix by 220.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 304,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,714,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Equinix by 132.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Equinix by 73.4% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $7,880,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $696.79. The stock had a trading volume of 306,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,086. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

