Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,949,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.61. 425,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

