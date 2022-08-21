Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

Intel stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 31,425,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,187,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

