Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,010 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.13. 2,947,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,547. The stock has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.