Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,030 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.6% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,010,000 after buying an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

