SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 408.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.6% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,172,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,435. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

