Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0918 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Featured Stories

