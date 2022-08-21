Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $31,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.