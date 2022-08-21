Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $31,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance
Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
See Also
