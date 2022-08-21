Starcoin (STC) Price Up 235.1% This Week

Starcoin (STC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Starcoin has traded 235.1% higher against the dollar. Starcoin has a market cap of $32.34 million and $305,533.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,683,213 coins. The official website for Starcoin is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

