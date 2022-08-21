State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 1.01% of Corteva worth $419,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,403,000 after purchasing an additional 226,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.7 %

CTVA opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.