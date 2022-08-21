State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $29,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237,124 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

GGG opened at $70.56 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

