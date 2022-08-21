State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $50.06 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,911 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.34% of IDEX worth $50,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $215.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

