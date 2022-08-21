State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Purchases 72,600 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $167,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.