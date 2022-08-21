State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Purchases New Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,348,932 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,205,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.09% of BHP Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,718,000. Finally, CQS US LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

