State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 128,192 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 128,192 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $63,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,253,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 160.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,210,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,140,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.95. 67,221,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,551,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

