State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 32,568 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $82,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,677. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

